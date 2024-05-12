ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Trust us to deliver on our mandate – EC tells NDC

Electoral Commission (EC) has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to trust in its commitment and ability to execute its mandate effectively.

The NDC has previously voiced doubts about the EC’s operations, specifically concerning the current limited voter registration exercise, some missing laptops and the need to provide the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.

On The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV on Saturday, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the EC, reassured the NDC and the public.

He stated, “…They should trust us. As we have been doing, we will continue to do it and when 2024 is done whatever the results will be, you will agree that we have done a good job.”

He addressed the NDC’s concerns about the transparency and integrity of the electoral process and the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

“…I want them to relax. They should train their agents very well. They should follow the registration and pick all the data with respect to the start of day record and end of day record. We are doing it for 21 days.

“So, if you put all your end of day records for 21 days it should give you the total number of people who were registered during this exercise,” he added.

-citinewsroom

