NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie

12.05.2024

Managing Editor of The Searchlight newspaper has expressed skepticism regarding the political clout of the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lacks the driving force needed to secure victory for the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mr Kuranchie compared Dr Bawumia's political engine to that of a pick-up truck, contrasting it with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's metaphorical "Albion engine" that propelled the NPP to success in the 2016 elections.

He likened President Akufo-Addo's candidacy to a force of nature, capable of overcoming any obstacle in its path.

However, Mr Kuranchie argued that Dr Bawumia's political engine lacks the same level of power and momentum, suggesting that it would require the support of numerous smaller engines, represented metaphorically by popular parliamentary candidates, to drive the party to victory in 2024.

Speaking on the Saturday edition of The Citizen Show on Accra 100.5 FM on May 11, 2024, Mr Kuranchie, who previously contested unsuccessfully for the NPP in the Okaikwei North Constituency and is now running as an independent candidate, criticised the party's decision-making process during its primary elections.

He lamented that the party had prioritised expediency over selecting candidates who could garner widespread support from the electorate.

Mr Kuranchie emphasised the importance of adhering to the party's rules and regulations, suggesting that deviating from these guidelines had resulted in the selection of candidates who may not be able to effectively support Dr Bawumia's candidacy.

Mr Kuranchie's remarks underscore concerns within the NPP about the party's electoral strategy and the perceived strength of its leadership ahead of the 2024 general elections.

-Classfmonline