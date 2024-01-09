State-sponsored violence: We’ll treat you as civilian and punish you – NDC warns

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the primary opposition party, has issued a stern warning to security personnel engaged in state-sponsored violence against innocent voters during elections.

The party has emphasised it will not hesitate to expose and hold accountable those officers, ensuring they face legal consequences.

Mr Godwin Ako Gunn, Deputy National Communication Officer of the NDC, conveyed this caution specifically to officers bent on exhibiting aggressive behaviour towards voters.

He asserted that the NDC is prepared to publicly identify such officers and subject them to legal prosecution if former President John Dramani Mahama assumes the presidency on January 7, 2025.

Mr Gunn highlighted an incident involving military personnel accompanying Mr Alex Afenyo Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, during the recent District Level Elections.

According to him, these military officers disrupted polling stations and caused chaos among voters waiting in queues.

He asserted that individuals involved in such actions would be called out and dealt with by the next NDC administration.

During an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Mr Gunn expressed the NDC's concern regarding the growing instances of state-sponsored violence against voters.

He criticised the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, alleging that such incidents involving uniformed personnel have become too frequent.

Mr Gunn concluded by stating that these uniformed individuals would be treated as civilians brought before the courts and held accountable for their actions against the Ghanaian people to serve as a deterrent to other serving officers of the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Police Service.

—Classfmonline