Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Afua Asantewaa ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours to protect her health — Medical team

Headlines Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, Ghanaian attempting to break world longest longest-singing marathon by an individual
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, Ghanaian attempting to break world longest longest-singing marathon by an individual

Ghanaian broadcast journalist and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum had to end her record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt after over 5 days on the recommendation of her medical team.

Afua Asantewaa was attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon of 105 hours.

She surpassed this mark after singing non-stop for 126 hours and 52 minutes from Sunday, December 24 to Friday, December 29, at the Akwaaba village in Accra.

Explaining their decision to conclude the attempt, Dr. Grace Buckman, head of Afua's medical team said "there's only a point you can go as a person."

She noted that Afua's system had been affected by sleep deprivation and she was beginning to show signs of mental stress.

“We have gotten to a point that as a medical team, her health is very important. At the moment, we want her to rest so she will bounce back to us," Dr. Buckman said.

The prospective record holder now awaits official verification of the new record from Guinness World Records.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - Dela Agorkle Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - ...

33 minutes ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amiduleft and current Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kisi Agyebeng Judiciary, OSP alliance fake; rogue Kisi Agyebeng planned it to coincide with my...

57 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematen at Akwaaba Village to cheer Afua Asantewaa during her sing-a-thon breaking attempt Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa has brought immense pride to Ghana — Alan Kyerematen

59 minutes ago

60 of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — Poll 60% of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong dire...

1 hour ago

Sing-a-thon: Even if rejected, Afua Asantewaa made a record in our hearts — Koku Anyidoho Sing-a-thon: Even if rejected, Afua Asantewaa made a record in our hearts — Koku...

1 hour ago

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, prospect Guinness World Record Holder I hope my sing-a-thon attempt will push women, everyone out of their comfort zon...

1 hour ago

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, Ghanaian attempting to break world longest longest-singing marathon by an individual Afua Asantewaa ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours to protect her health — Medical...

2 hours ago

Full Text Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo over refusal to assent to Witchcraft, Criminal and Armed Forces Bills [Full Text] Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo over refusal to assent to Witc...

3 hours ago

Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authorityleft and Sammi Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority NLA NLA, PLOs to begin 10% withholding lottery tax implementation January 1 — GRA

Just in....
body-container-line