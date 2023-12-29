Afua Asantewaa ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours to protect her health — Medical team

Ghanaian broadcast journalist and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum had to end her record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt after over 5 days on the recommendation of her medical team.

Afua Asantewaa was attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon of 105 hours.

She surpassed this mark after singing non-stop for 126 hours and 52 minutes from Sunday, December 24 to Friday, December 29, at the Akwaaba village in Accra.

Explaining their decision to conclude the attempt, Dr. Grace Buckman, head of Afua's medical team said "there's only a point you can go as a person."

She noted that Afua's system had been affected by sleep deprivation and she was beginning to show signs of mental stress.

“We have gotten to a point that as a medical team, her health is very important. At the moment, we want her to rest so she will bounce back to us," Dr. Buckman said.

The prospective record holder now awaits official verification of the new record from Guinness World Records.