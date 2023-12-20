Modern Ghana logo
Tarkwa Nsuaem: We voted for a dead man as our assemblyman because the other candidates are incompetent – Former NDC Secretary

Late assemblyman for Tebrebe Electoral Area, Manasseh Addison SackeyLate assemblyman for Tebrebe Electoral Area, Manasseh Addison Sackey
20.12.2023 LISTEN

Former Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Enimil Gaad has explained why electorates voted to re-elect the late assemblyman for Tebrebe Electoral Area, Manasseh Addison Sackey.

Although Manasseh Addison Sackey had passed away more than a week before the district assembly election on Tuesday, December 19, he beat his two other competitors.

According to George Gaad, the people chose the deceased because the two others who contested were not competent enough to lead.

“In the minds of the majority of the electorates who voted for him, we knew the capacities of all those who were contesting. They were three in number. He unfortunately had left us so they were left with two. We knew they could not represent us,” George Gaad said.

The former NDC Constituency Secretary for Tarkwa Nsuaem added, “They could not fight for us, they could not do anything. None of the two can provide the service we need and so in our mind, we were voting for our deceased brother so that we could have a bye-election so that we can get somebody competent enough just like our brother who passed. We want someone else besides the other two,”

Until his death, Manasseh Addison Sackey was the sitting Deputy Constituency Secretary of the NDC in Tarkwa Nsuaem and the sitting assembly member for Tebrebe Electoral Area.

There are calls for his widow to take his place and contest in his stead.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
