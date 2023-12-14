Modern Ghana logo
Lithium deal: It's a sensible move to suspend the deal until proper consultation is done — Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, has endorsed the call for the suspension of the lithium agreement between the Government of Ghana and Barari DV Ltd.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Mr Pratt agrees with Sam Okudzeto, a member of the Council of State, and various civil society organizations urging Parliament not to ratify the mining lease.

The critics argue that the deal is not rewarding enough and should be suspended to allow for more extensive consultations to address all nagging issues.

Mr Pratt, expressing his views on the matter, described the stance taken by the Council member and the civil society groups as a "sensible move."

"I think it is an absolutely sensible move, first, to allow for greater discussion and consultation," Mr Pratt maintained during the interview.

He added, "The experts don't know everything. Even in this debate, it has been proven that the experts don't know everything and that sometimes the lay people bring perspectives which the experts don't have."

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, defended the deal, stating, "This lease differs from all previous mining leases in many respects. It is the first time in the history of our country that we have successfully negotiated for 10 percent royalties for any mineral, which is one of the highest for exploitation of any mineral across the globe."

At a press briefing held on Monday, December 11, 2023 he explained the processes leading to the grant of the lease and highlighted the unprecedented benefits for Ghana, such as 10% royalties, 13% free carried interest, and the establishment of a refinery, among other advantages.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

