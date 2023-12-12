A ‘naked’ woman crossed Edem’s car from nowhere – Management on accident

Management team of Ghanaian rapper, Denning Edem Hotor, better known as Edem, has provided details about the rapper’s accident on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Edem’s car collided with a pedestrian on the George Walker Bush Highway a few hours after his appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz show.

According to Edem’s management, the rapper “narrowly escaped a near fatal accident as described by the MTTD division of the Tesano Police Service. On Sunday, December 10, the musician had an accident on the George Walker Bush Highway, where a naked woman crossed his path out of nowhere.”

His management further explained that Edem’s car overturned after the impact, but fortunately, he was unharmed.

Currently, the celebrated rapper is cooperating with the police, and the case is still under investigation.

He has promised to assist with investigations if needed and reassured all his fans that he is safe, active, and healthy.

There were reports that the lady he knocked down later died at the hospital. The case is currently in court.

Edem was on Monday, December 11, 2023, brought to court and was granted a GHc50,000 bail.

—citinewsroom