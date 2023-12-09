Shea Network Ghana supports 150 women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses

Shea Network Ghana (SNG), an organization of Shea sector businesses, stakeholders and actors, in partnership with the Tungteiya Womens’ Association (TWA) and OXFAM in Ghana, has supported over hundred women entrepreneurs from the Northern, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West Regions to help them manage and grow their businesses.

The women were made up of 30 entrepreneurs from Salankpang and Kpuljine in the Mion district of the Northern Region, and 30 from Kananto and Larbanga in the Savanna Regions.

The rest are 30 entrepreneurs from Kpatia and Gbelinjinvus in the Upper East Region, and 30 from Jawia and Sorbelle in the Upper West Region.

The supports, which were materials needed by the women to help their businesses grow, were presented to to them at a separate Trade Fairs held in the Northern and Upper East Regions on Tuesday December 5, 2023 and Thursday December 7, 2023 respectively.

The event, part of the "Gender Responsive Skills Development Training," is a cornerstone of the Women's Economic Advancement for Collective Transformation (WEACT) project.

WEACT, is a five-year initiative by OXFAM Ghana implemented across nine districts in Ghana, aiming to dismantle economic barriers hindering women's economic empowerment.

It was held at the Tamale and Bolgatanga Jubilee Parks, and was also attended by 30 women entrepreneurs who are beneficiaries of the Tungteiya Womens' Association in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

Speaking at the event in Tamale, Madam Ubaidatu Iddrisu, WEACT Project Manager at Shea Network Ghana, explained that the Trade Fair was held to connect women entrepreneurs with relevant stakeholders, fostering networks, providing mentorship, and enabling them to acquire materials and guidance for their businesses.

She also said the event was part of a five-year project implemented by the Shea Network Ghana with an objective to impact over 5,400 women directly and involve 3,510 men indirectly over five years.

She indicated further that the event focuses on facilitating access to innovative business models and productive resources, and expressed gratitude to their partners especially, OXFAM and the Global Affairs Canada for their continuous support to the SNG and its beneficiaries.

Madam Ubaidatu was hopeful that with support from OXFAM and Global Affairs Canada, SNG would hold similar events in the future that would see the inclusion of more districts.

"This Trade Fair served as a beacon, offering women a platform for business expansion and fostering sustained economic inclusivity," she noted.

On her part, the WEACT Gender Officer at OXFAM in Ghana, Fati Alhassan, urged the women to take the knowledge they have acquired from SNG and the Tungteiya Women's Association very serious.

She also called on men to support their women, especially in their domestic chores so as to create time for them to also rest and engage in money making ventures.

The Coordinator for Tungteiya Women's Association, Alhaji Thomas Kofi Pang, in his remarks, appealed to government to resources is agencies well to be able to discharge their duties well.

The trade fair was also participated by several stakeholders including the Department of Gender, Social Welfare and Community Development, Women In Agriculture Development (WIAD) and the Department of Agriculture, among others.