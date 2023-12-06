W/R: Two Assemblymen in Teberebie drown weeks to election

There is a disturbing trend in Prestea, Western Region where two assemblymen vying for re-election have drowned just two weeks to elections.

Manasseh Addison Sackey, a 34-year-old teacher known as Teacher Obour, was seeking another term as assemblyman for Teberebie when he met his demise on December 4 which is 15 days to the December 19 local government polls.

He was crossing a river connecting Aklika as part of his campaign activities when the boat capsized with five passengers.

Teacher Obour and another man unfortunately drowned, with their bodies recovered later by a search team.

Worryingly, Citinewsroom.com reports that four years ago in the same area, Teacher Obour's predecessor - who was also an assemblyman fighting for re-election - drowned in similar circumstances just two weeks before voting day.

A local journalist revealed that Obour's campaign team had advised against the trip due to risks, but he insisted saying it was just a stone’s throw and would return immediately.

The mysterious circumstances the two died has left residents in shock.

The chief and MCE of Teberebie have declined comment on the matter so far.