It's just a short distance — How Assemblyman drowned after refusing campaign team’s advise

An Assemblyman seeking re-election in Prestea, Western Region has tragically drowned after deciding to go ahead with campaign activities despite his team's warnings, according to reports.

Manasseh Addison Sackey, 34, who was popularly known as Teacher Obour met his untimely death on Monday, December 4, while traveling by boat to campaign in another community under his Teberebie Electoral Area.

Teacher Obour and five others were being ferried across a river connecting Aklika when their canoe reportedly capsized in the middle of the water.

While three passengers managed to swim to safety, Obour and one other gentleman unfortunately drowned, with their lifeless bodies later being retrieved from the river.

A journalist with a Prestea-based FM station revealed that Obour's campaign team had earlier advised him against making the trip, but he insisted it was just a short distance and he would return immediately.

"His campaign crew told him not to go, but he insisted it was just a stone’s throw, and he could return immediately," Nana Esi Brew Monney told Citinewsroom.com.

She added that the assemblyman was last seen wearing Wellington boots around 2pm when the boat set off. His body was discovered four hours later during a search operation.

Worryingly, it emerged that four years ago Obour's predecessor also drowned in similar circumstances just two weeks to an election.

The incident comes as a double tragedy for the residents of Teberebie.

Teacher Obour's remains have been deposited at a mortuary in Tarkwa as his family is yet to be notified, per the report.

Both the chief and MCE of the area declined to comment on the matter.

