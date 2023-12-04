Modern Ghana logo
Petrol and Diesel car owners to pay new annual tax of GHS100 — Ato Forson hints

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has hinted that owners of petrol and diesel vehicles in Ghana may soon pay an additional GHS100 annual tax per vehicle.

In a social media post on Sunday, the lawmaker slammed the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government for developing an insatiable taste for taxes.

"Petrol and diesel vehicle owners should also expect to pay a new annual tax of GHS100 per vehicle on all petrol and diesel cars (internal combustion engine vehicles),” hinted the Minority Leader.

He added that "This tax will be imposed on all trotros, aboboyaas, okadas, taxis, commercial buses, trucks, ambulances, construction and heavy duty vehicles, water tankers, private cars, etc.” as long as they are powered by petrol or diesel.

Ato Forson hinted that the new "eco-tax", as the government calls it, forms part of a tax bill submitted by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.

It aims to "promote the use of cleaner/more eco-friendly sources of energy (like electric vehicles)."

However, Forson criticized the government, noting tha the new levy will burden Ghanaian vehicle owners on top of other taxes.

If implemented, he stressed that millions of Ghanaians who rely on petrol and diesel vehicles for transport, work and business could end up paying the additional GHS100 annual tax.

Meanwhile, the minority caucus has refused to approve the 2024 budget due to concerns that the government has imposed more taxes on the already suffering Ghanaians.

