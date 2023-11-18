Popular Ghanaian TikToker and rapper 2PM reportedly dies in gruesome road accident

Ghana's entertainment industry is mourning the reported demise of popular TikTokker and rapper 2PM who died in a tragic road crash.

Multiple reports on social media confirmed the tragic death of the budding musician at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region of Ghana.

A video circulating on social media showed the badly mangled vehicle of the artist at the accident scene.

The caption read: "RIP to 2pm. He died in a gory motor accident in Wassa Akropong."

2PM gained popularity in recent times through his musical talents - regularly sharing rap covers and remixes on YouTube and other platforms under the moniker '2pm s3 Adrumeso'.

The young rapper had carved a niche for himself with his lyrical dexterity and flow on the music scene.

According to fans and industry players, 2PM's premature death will come as a huge loss to Ghana's hip-hop genre.

Social media has been flooded with tributes, with many shocked by his tragic demise.