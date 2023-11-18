Popular Ghanaian TikToker and rapper 2PM reportedly dies in gruesome road accident

Modern Ghana logo
Ghana's entertainment industry is mourning the reported demise of popular TikTokker and rapper 2PM who died in a tragic road crash.

Multiple reports on social media confirmed the tragic death of the budding musician at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region of Ghana.

A video circulating on social media showed the badly mangled vehicle of the artist at the accident scene.

The caption read: "RIP to 2pm. He died in a gory motor accident in Wassa Akropong."

2PM gained popularity in recent times through his musical talents - regularly sharing rap covers and remixes on YouTube and other platforms under the moniker '2pm s3 Adrumeso'.

The young rapper had carved a niche for himself with his lyrical dexterity and flow on the music scene.

According to fans and industry players, 2PM's premature death will come as a huge loss to Ghana's hip-hop genre.

Social media has been flooded with tributes, with many shocked by his tragic demise.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

