Maize yield increased from 1.8 3Mt/Ha in 2016 to 3.33Mt/Ha due to PFJ – Deputy Agric Minister

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in charge of crops, Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, has said the Planting for Food and Jobs programme (PFJ) has contributed to transforming agriculture and agribusiness.

He said, for example that maize yield had increased from 1.8 Metric tons per hectare in 2016 to 3.3Mt/Ha in 2022, adding that rice production has also increased under the PFJ.

He added, however, that the agriculture sector could not be transformed with obsolete tools and equipment.

“We need to develop and promote innovative tools and equipment and adopt top-notch processes and technologies necessary for industrialising and transforming our agribusiness sector,” he advised.

Speaking at the Ghana Social Enterprise Forum, 2023, in Accra on Thursday, the Minister underscored the place of artificial intelligence, drones, tractors and the internet in the sector, encouraging government agencies and major players in the sector to make good use of them.

He said the use of such technologies would increase productivity, minimise waste, cretae jobs, increase the income of farmers and other players in the agriculture value chain.

“We at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, see agribusiness as a food security issue and more importantly as a tool for economic transformation, wealth creation and promoting shared prosperity,” he said.

He also indicated that the government would support the youth with agricultural inputs and markets, adding that it was for that the reason the government introduced, “The Youth in Agriculture Project.”

He appealed to the private sector to take an interest in investing in agribusiness.

