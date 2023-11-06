Modern Ghana logo
06.11.2023 Press Statement

Hon David Apasera congratulates Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on election as Flagbearer of NPP

On behalf of the PNC, I wish to congratulate His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party following his victory yesterday in the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party.

It is no easy task to campaign and be elected the presidential candidate of a mass established party like the New Patriotic Party and the victor deserves loads of commendations for the time, effort and sacrifice put into his campaign.

The PNC has always approached politics in Ghana as a contest of varying ideas all geared towards making Ghana and Ghanaians better off and we shall never depart from this doctrine. As such, we promise the Vice President a battle of ideas in the 2024 elections.

It is our utmost belief and conviction that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would welcome the contest of ideas and policies and engage in a decent and policy-based campaign that would elicit the best alternative policies capable of transforming Ghana and making life better for the masses.

Let the NPP and its presidential candidate be rest assured that under my leadership, the PNC shall give them a good run for their money in 2024 as we shall keep their feet to the fire in calling for accountable governance and a proven track record of their mandate so far.

I seize this opportunity to commend and applaud the leadership of the New Patriotic Party for a well-organised presidential primary keeping in tandem with tested democratic credentials necessary in building democratic Ghana.

.... signed......
Hon David Apasera
Leader

