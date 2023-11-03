Fraud allegations mar 2023 GUPS elections; 10 institutions withdraw membership, rejects results

03.11.2023 LISTEN

The annual delegates congress elections of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) have been marred with controversy making 10 member educational institutions announce their withdrawal of membership over allegations of misconduct and irregularities.

In a joint statement on Sunday, October 29—after the polls, the student leaders of these 10 institutions said they were pulling out due to the "unconstitutional conduct of elections" and "gross irregularities" in the process overseen by GUPS President Emily Jemima Nyarko.

They accused Miss Nyarko of disregarding GUPS' own electoral regulations and using intimidation tactics, stating: "we believe the delay was deliberately orchestrated to frustrate delegates who may not be able to stay late into the evening."

The statement also alleged the ballot papers were not serialized, voting screens poorly lit, and no indelible ink was used.

"This we believe was done deliberately with the sole aim of rigging the election," it said.

Separately, GUPS presidential candidate Timothy Tome had announced his withdrawal from the elections, citing "significant instances of fraudulent practices" that have "raised serious doubts about its fairness."

Tome said the election process has been "compromised" by former student leaders who are now "actors of these corrupt acts."

He also outlined irregularities he observed such as late start of voting, ballot papers without serial numbers, and a "poorly lighted environment."

The student leaders have accused the GUPS President of undemocratic actions to manipulate the outcome in favor of a said Godson.

The withdrawn 10 institutions and Tome have rejected the election results, indicating that the process and outcome lack credibility due to the alleged misconduct and manipulation by the GUPS President.

This has created a crisis situation within GUPS as the aggrieved parties declare the results invalid while the President is accused of rigging the polls in favor of her preferred candidate.