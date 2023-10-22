Bernard Allotey Jacobs has expressed admiration for the inter-Ministerial Committee established by President Nana Akufo-Addo to address the Akosombo Dam spillage, which resulted in the displacement of more than 25,000 residents residing along the Volta Basin.

The Committee, led by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, is responsible for coordinating the government's response to the situation.

The committee includes Ministers from various government departments, including National Security, Interior, Defence, Energy, Finance, Local Government, Works and Housing, Roads and Highways, Environment, Sanitation, Lands and Natural Resources, and Information.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Allotey Jacobs expressed his satisfaction with President Akufo-Addo's actions, with particular emphasis on Akosua Frema Osei-Opare's role as the Committee's leader.

Allotey Jacobs praised Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, stating, “She is one of the best assets that Nana Addo has given to Ghana.”

He added, “She is a good woman. Why should people sit and destroy this woman?”

Allotey Jacobs further observed that in Ghana, there is a tendency of people always undermining prominent people's integrity.

“In Ghana, we tend to destroy good people. The nation must preserve the name of good people like Akosua Frema-Opare. She is a very good woman,” he expressed.