Angry father allegedly flogs teacher to death in retaliation for disciplining his son

2 HOURS AGO

Tragedy has hit Alihami Secondary School in Nigeria as a teacher was allegedly beaten to death by the father of a student he disciplined.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 18, following disciplinary action taken against a group of students who had stolen two kegs of palm wine from a local shop, a Nigeria-based Punch Newspaper report said.

After the school authorities identified and punished the culprits, including flogging them, the father of one of the disciplined students arrived armed with a cane.

"The suspect, Nnajiofor Nweke, came to the school in protest with a cane and started flogging teachers. One of the teachers slumped and died," Punch quoted police spokesperson DSP Bright Edafe as saying via a statement.

Edafe condemned Nweke's actions, calling it a "case of failed parenting" that has now turned into a murder investigation.

According to eyewitness reports, Nweke stormed the staff room and began beating the teachers in retaliation for punishing his son.

Though multiple teachers were assaulted, one teacher sadly collapsed and passed away during the brutal attack.

Nweke is currently in police custody, with the Delta State Police Command investigating the alleged murder.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

