Algeria Ambassador calls on PRINPAG to deepen relations between Ghanaian, Algerian journalists

The National Executives of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) have met the Algerian Ambassador to Ghana, Ali Redjel, in his office in Accra.

The meeting, which was at the invitation of the Ambassador, was to discuss how PRINPAG can support the Algerian Embassy to deepen bilateral relationships between Ghanaian and Algerian journalists.

Among others, the Ambassador highlighted the importance of the media in all walks of life, including foreign relations and diplomacy.

He said the media is a powerful tool that, when properly resourced, could support the development agenda of every institution through the dissemination of accurate news and information.

According to him, the Embassy is interested in creating a lasting relationship with the media in Ghana and sees PRINPAG as a strategic partner that can contribute to the dissemination of accurate information, hence the meeting.

He highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Ghana and Algeria, dating back to the independence struggles of both countries.

In his remarks, President of PRINPAG, Andrew Edwin Arthur, who led the five-member delegation, lauded the initiative and assured that, the Association stands in readiness to project accurate news on Algeria.

He sought the support and guidance of the Algerian embassy to access credible sources and contacts in Algeria for professional exchange programmes.

PRINPAG agreed to support the Algerian embassy for good collaboration.

The Embassy has agreed with the proposal to facilitate the formation of a partnership between PRINPAG and the Algerian Press Service (APS) for the exchange of news and information about Ghana and Algeria for the development of both countries in all sectors and on African issues.

This would culminate in training and exchange programmes with Algerian journalists so as to learn from their best practices and experiences, among others.

There would also be a deliberate promotion of accurate and balanced reporting on the bilateral relations between Ghana and Algeria, especially in the areas of economic, trade, investment, agriculture, infrastructural development and cultural exchanges