10.10.2023 Crime & Punishment

Tarkwa: Court orders two miners to sign bond for stealing a prophet

10.10.2023 LISTEN

Two small scale miners, who stole an electric motor belonging to a prophet, have been ordered to sign a bond to be of good behavior for six months.

Charles Dompreh, 21, and Evans Amankwah, 25, in default, would serve three months imprisonment in hard labour.

They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and stealing at the Tarkwa District Magistrate's Court Two, presided over by Mr Isaac Osei Asare.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Enock Assan Donkoh, told the court that the complainant was a prophet and leader of the Grace Gethsemane Prayer Camp at Kofikrom, while the accused persons lived at Simpa, both towns located along the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway.

The complainant, he said, kept his electric motor, valued at GH￠8,500.00, at his house but on June 13, 2023, at about 0510 hours, he noticed that it had been stolen.

The complainant, who informed his neighbours about the theft, embarked on a search with their assistance and they found the motor at a nearby bush, few meters from his house.

A witness in the case later told the complainant that he chanced on two boys packing the machine on a motorbike, but they fled upon seeing him.

The complainant decided to apprehend the boys so he hid in the bush and around 1000 hours Dompreh and Amankwah came back to pick up the motor. Dompreh was arrested but Amankwah escaped.

On their way to the police station Amankwah was spotted and Dompreh identified him as his accomplice, and he was arrested.

The two were handed over to the police and the electric motor was retrieved.

GNA

