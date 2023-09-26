Sankore Health Center gets new doctor's bungalow, surgical center

On September 22, 2023, the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. George Yaw Boakye, and Hon. Aduse Poku, the District Chief Executive Officer for Asunafo South, commissioned a three-bedroom bungalow for the Sankore health center and also cut sod for the construction of a surgical theatre.

Speaking to Moderghana News, the DCE highlights some major health projects done by the NPP government within his constituency to improve healthcare delivery.

He mentioned the newly built health facility at Asadwenso Adwumamu, Pafo Nkwanta, Amankwakrom, Agenda 111 at Kukuom, and the new sod cutting of the Sankore Surgical Theater as a significant improvement by the government.

"The majority of the population distribution of Ahafo are from Kwapong and its environs where there is only one health facility in the district, so people within find it difficult to get access to the only facility at Kukoum. So we plan to raise the standard of Sankore Health Center to a polyclinic, and it's gradually taking shape because the contractor has assured us that by 12 months, the surgical theatre will be complete," The Ahafo regional minister, Hon. George Yaw Boakye stated.

Krontihene of Sankore Nana Tabiri Gyansah commended the government for the projects and asked for more to improve the quality of life in the area.

"We are very happy to have a doctor here, and he is very welcome to help the hospital and our people here. Since 1970, Dr. Busia was the one who built the Sankore clinic, and since that time, this is the first time we have gotten a doctor, and the government needs to be commended on that. Building a surgical theater is great news for us, and it will give us a quick response to a patient within the hospital rather than going far away for health care, so the government has done very well," he stated.