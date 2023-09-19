ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Your failure to crack the whip on some Ministers has cost you’ — Peace FM’s Dan Kwaku Yeboah tells Akufo-Addo

Social News Your failure to crack the whip on some Ministers has cost you —Peace FMs Dan Kwaku Yeboah tells Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ace Sports Journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has expressed the dissatisfaction of many Ghanaians with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Kwaku Yeboah attributed this discontent to the president's perceived failure to take decisive action against certain poor-performing government ministers when necessary.

Mr Yeboah, known for his insightful commentary on sports matters dived into the current state of the NPP government during a live conversation with veteran journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of the “Kokrokoo” morning show on Peace FM.

During the discussion, Mr Yeboah remarked that Ghanaians would have celebrated President Akufo-Addo's achievements if he had demonstrated a willingness to "crack the whip" on underperforming ministers.

"The government is in this situation because he couldn’t crack the whip on some of his Ministers.

“People are angry with the ruling government because of the attitude of some of the Ministers," Yeboah asserted.

His comments follow a recent public apology issued by Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

Sarah Adwoa Safo in a two-minute video posted on her Facebook page apologised to her party and her constituents for abandoning her parliamentary duties.

Reacting to her apology, Dan Kweku Yeboah opined that, "under normal circumstances, the NPP as a party and the government should’ve initiated Adwoa Safo’s kick out from Parliament long ago.

“Wrong is wrong, right is right. Apologizing now is late.”

The Ace Journalist did not limit his criticism at Adwoa Safo. He also mentioned other ministers he believed should have been relieved of their positions.

He mentioned the Roads Minister, Health Minister and Finance Minister as typical examples of officials who, in his view, should have been dismissed long ago.

In his assessment, he said, “Someone like the Roads Minister should’ve been gone a long time ago. The Health Minister, Finance Minister should’ve been gone already."

“The kind of work President Akufo-Addo has done, Ghanaians should’ve been hailing him by now but his inability to crack the whip on his ministers," he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Armed robbery has reduced drastically under Dampare; make no attempt to remove him —Ken Agyapong warns NPP ‘Armed robbery has reduced drastically under Dampare; make no attempt to remove ...

2 hours ago

Were going to lose votes if we continue to pamper Adwoa Safo —NPPs Dome-Kwabenya constituency secretary ‘We’re going to lose votes if we continue to pamper Adwoa Safo’ — NPP’s Dome-Kwa...

2 hours ago

EC only accounts to Akufo-Addo; views of Ghanaians don't matter — Edudzi Tamakloe EC only accounts to Akufo-Addo; views of Ghanaians don't matter — Edudzi Tamaklo...

2 hours ago

Your failure to crack the whip on some Ministers has cost you —Peace FMs Dan Kwaku Yeboah tells Akufo-Addo ‘Your failure to crack the whip on some Ministers has cost you’ — Peace FM’s Dan...

2 hours ago

Beguiled statement by Finance Minister to defend BoG governor should be disregarded entirely — Minority Beguiled statement by Finance Minister to defend BoG governor should be disregar...

3 hours ago

Julius Debrah is the ideal running mate for Mahama; his dedication to NDC unflinching—NDC group Julius Debrah is the ideal running mate for Mahama; his dedication to NDC unflin...

3 hours ago

I'm content with the ongoing limited voter registration exercise; ECs work commendable—Nana B I'm content with the ongoing limited voter registration exercise; EC’s work comm...

4 hours ago

Ashanti Region records 29,255, highest voter registration so far Ashanti Region records 29,255, highest voter registration so far

4 hours ago

Why wait till a day before registration to serve injunction notice? - Jean Mensa smells mischief Why wait till a day before registration to serve injunction notice? - Jean Mensa...

4 hours ago

Okaikwei North MCE to hold MUSEC meeting over alleged attack by thugs at EC office Okaikwei North MCE to hold MUSEC meeting over alleged attack by thugs at EC offi...

Just in....
body-container-line