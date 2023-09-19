Ace Sports Journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has expressed the dissatisfaction of many Ghanaians with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Kwaku Yeboah attributed this discontent to the president's perceived failure to take decisive action against certain poor-performing government ministers when necessary.

Mr Yeboah, known for his insightful commentary on sports matters dived into the current state of the NPP government during a live conversation with veteran journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of the “Kokrokoo” morning show on Peace FM.

During the discussion, Mr Yeboah remarked that Ghanaians would have celebrated President Akufo-Addo's achievements if he had demonstrated a willingness to "crack the whip" on underperforming ministers.

"The government is in this situation because he couldn’t crack the whip on some of his Ministers.

“People are angry with the ruling government because of the attitude of some of the Ministers," Yeboah asserted.

His comments follow a recent public apology issued by Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

Sarah Adwoa Safo in a two-minute video posted on her Facebook page apologised to her party and her constituents for abandoning her parliamentary duties.

Reacting to her apology, Dan Kweku Yeboah opined that, "under normal circumstances, the NPP as a party and the government should’ve initiated Adwoa Safo’s kick out from Parliament long ago.

“Wrong is wrong, right is right. Apologizing now is late.”

The Ace Journalist did not limit his criticism at Adwoa Safo. He also mentioned other ministers he believed should have been relieved of their positions.

He mentioned the Roads Minister, Health Minister and Finance Minister as typical examples of officials who, in his view, should have been dismissed long ago.

In his assessment, he said, “Someone like the Roads Minister should’ve been gone a long time ago. The Health Minister, Finance Minister should’ve been gone already."

“The kind of work President Akufo-Addo has done, Ghanaians should’ve been hailing him by now but his inability to crack the whip on his ministers," he added.