ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.08.2023 Social News

Sunyani Traditional Council lifts ban on funerals, outdoor events

Sunyani Traditional Council lifts ban on funerals, outdoor events
28.08.2023 LISTEN

The Sunyani Traditional Council has lifted the ban on funerals and other social events in the traditional area after a month-long observation of that directive.

Mr Adom Manu, the spokesman of the committee constituted by the Council to organise the one-week observance funeral and the 'doteyie' (pre-burial funeral) of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II the late paramount chief of Sunyani, announced the lifting of the ban in an interview with the media in Sunyani.

The Council placed a temporal ban on funeral activities and noisemaking in the area after the announcement of the death of Nana Nkrawiri II, which took effect from Tuesday, July 25 to Thursday, August 24, 2023.

In keeping with local customs and traditions, residents of the traditional area were obliged to dress in mourning costume, to signify reverence and honour for the late paramount chief who was born in 1946, reigned for 43 years and died aged 77.

Mr Manu on behalf of the Council thanked the people of Sunyani for their compliance with the directive and called for their cooperation, particularly with the funeral planning committee, to prepare effectively for a well-organised funeral rites of Nana Nkrawiri II.

He said the date for the one-week funeral rite would be announced after the necessary arrangements have been made accordingly.

GNA

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality
28.08.2023 | Social News
53years ago Edward Akufo-Addo became ceremonial president under K.A Busia's Second Republic
28.08.2023 | Social News
First Lady launches campaign to fight gender equality in Ghana
28.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary committee – Kwame Owusu NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary commi...

1 hour ago

Ing. Kwabena Agyapong No yawa! I had the best campaign message but it didn’t translate into votes – Kw...

1 hour ago

Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police officer Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police offic...

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapongs campaign team clarifies showdown threat against Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Ken Agyapong’s campaign team clarifies “showdown” threat against Akufo-Addo, Baw...

2 hours ago

TUTAG backs Bolgatanga Technical University teachers strike over poor conditions of service TUTAG backs Bolgatanga Technical University teachers’ strike over poor condition...

2 hours ago

Ive been vindicated by Otumfuos action against some of his chiefs over galamsey – Odike I’ve been vindicated by Otumfuo’s action against some of his chiefs over galamse...

2 hours ago

Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality

2 hours ago

Adum girlfriend murder: State attorneys ask for time to file witness statements Adum girlfriend murder: State attorneys ask for time to file witness statements

2 hours ago

NPP polls: We'll vote for Alan because of the partys history —Deputy Finance Minister NPP polls: ‘We'll vote for Alan because of the party’s history’ — Deputy Finance...

4 hours ago

The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits

Just in....
body-container-line