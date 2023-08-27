ModernGhana logo
27.08.2023 Education

OKESS 1981/1986 group refurbish school library

By Enock Akonnor || Contributor
27.08.2023 LISTEN

Old students of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (1981/1986 Year Group) have refurbished the library of the college.

The total cost of refurbishment was estimated at GHs 50,000, covering tiling, ceiling, roofing, masonry, painting, and provision of library pews, and tables among others.

The facility was commissioned on Friday, 25th August 2023 by Dr. Kwabena Boakye, a Clinician by Profession-Verginia and President of the group.

The alumni have also planned to provide their alma mater with an E-Library.

Addressing the media, the President said the gesture forms part of the objectives that triggered the formation of the group.

After a careful reflection on the academic gains received when they were students of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) which is the reason for who they are now, he said it was therefore needful for them to give back to their alma mater.

"We are determined to do more for our almamata", he indicated.

The General Secretary for the group Madam Isabella Adusei also briefed that the group has a membership of 86 including those in the diaspora.

She said the group was formed to help members and the school.

She mentioned that funds for the refurbishment were realized from the financial contributions from members.

Headmaster Mr. Michael Mensah thanked the alumni for the support.

"I am happy to have this library fixed and refurbished", he remarked.

He promised to ensure that the facility is put into good use and well maintained.

