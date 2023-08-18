ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.08.2023 Social News

Developing my community my focus – Torgbui Treve  

Developing my community my focus – Torgbui Treve
18.08.2023 LISTEN

Torgbui Gorni Treve IV, the Brimshibrim (chief) of Dzogadze in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has reaffirmed his commitment to bringing development to his people to improve their standard of living.

He said as traditional rulers, priority must be placed on development instead of fighting for titles and other positions.

Torgbui Treve made the call at his modern 'Brimshibrim Palace' at Dzogadze during an interaction with the Ghana News Agency on issues of development as well as some challenges facing the community.

The businessman reiterated his commitment to ensuring the community remained exposed to investors, especially in the agricultural sector.

“We have good lands for farming so we must take advantage of it. I will bring potential investors to our area to serve as a source of livelihood to my people,” he said, and assured the youth and the elderly of his readiness to champion their course.

Issues such as chieftaincy disputes and disregard for community activities deterred community growth, Torgbui Treve said, and appealed to all to rally behind him to attain the needed developmental heights.

Dzogadze is a farming community and is also known for its rich culture; traditional drumming, singing, and dancing.

GNA

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
21st century secures court order to demolish buildings of encroachers
18.08.2023 | Social News
Hotlines released to curb corruption, mistreatment at passport office
18.08.2023 | Social News
ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today
18.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect Father of two jailed, fined GHS300 for child neglect

51 minutes ago

Driver arrested for defiling ex-lovers 15-year-old daughter Driver arrested for defiling ex-lover’s 15-year-old daughter

51 minutes ago

GAR: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites GA/R: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites

51 minutes ago

We will demand increment in 2024 salaries instead of COLA – Organised Labour We will demand increment in 2024 salaries instead of COLA – Organised Labour

1 hour ago

Desist from adulterating food or face prosecution – FDAwarns food vendors, market women Desist from adulterating food or face prosecution – FDA warns food vendors, mark...

1 hour ago

Hotlines released to curb corruption, mistreatment at passport office Hotlines released to curb corruption, mistreatment at passport office

1 hour ago

ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today ECOWAS military chiefs to announce intervention for Niger today

1 hour ago

4000 nurses, midwives abandon Ghana for better life abroad in six months 4000 nurses, midwives abandon Ghana for better life abroad in six months

1 hour ago

ECOWAS going to Niger with its own resources — Commissioner for Political Affairs ECOWAS going to Niger with its own resources — Commissioner for Political Affair...

13 hours ago

Planting for Food and Jobs policy: You've done a great job —Akufo-Addo commends Dr Afriyie Akoto Planting for Food and Jobs policy: ‘You've done a great job’ — Akufo-Addo commen...

Just in....
body-container-line