Dangote didn’t get rich by chance; don’t engage in betting because things are tough – NYA CEO to Ghanaian youth

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide has stressed that government will not abolish the 10% taxes imposed on bet winings and all other forms of gaming.

According to him, the youth must understand that billionaires Aliko Dangote and Osei Kwame Despite did not become successful by chance but through hard work.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday, August 15, announced that the implementation of a 10% withholding Tax on the gross winnings from all Betting, Gaming, Lotto, and other Games of Chance has started.

The tax has been imposed in line with the Income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2023 (Act 1094).

This has not gone down well with many Ghanaian youth including George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a press release, he noted that the group will protest until the government of President Akufo-Addo abolishes the new tax.

“In the face of the unjust TEN (10%) taxation on bet Wins, we, the young people of Ghana and the NDC Youth, declare a resolute series of actions to resist this burdensome and insensitive policy.

“Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government rescind its decision,” George Opare Addo said in the press release.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News on Wednesday in relation to the demand from the NDC Youth Wing, Pius Enam Hadzide emphasised that government will just rubbish it.

He advised the youth that even if times are tough in the country, they should not resort to betting.

“The likes of Despite and Dangote did not become successful by chance. They worked for it. It’s not right to resort to betting even if times are tough,” Pius Enam Hadzide said.

He added, “I accept that there are challenges. But I’m saying that to argue that the way out of these challenges is to now resort to games of change is wrong.”

The CEO of the National Youth Authority further indicated that there will be engagements to increase the tax on bettings to demotivate the youth.