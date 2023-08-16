ModernGhana logo
Ahmed Suale may not get justice if Kennedy Agyapong becomes president – Family

The family of slain journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale has expressed fear that justice will not be served in the murder of the journalist if the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is elected president.

The family, in a statement, expressed dissatisfaction with comments made by Kennedy Agyapong, who is seeking to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

The outspoken MP in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, indicated he had no regrets about issues leading to the murder of the former Tiger Eye PI journalist in January 2019.

But the Suale family, in a statement, accused Mr. Agyapong of the journalist’s murder and said no amount of attempts or comments can absolve him of the gruesome murder.

The family said Ahmed Suale would have been alive if Mr. Agyapong had not released his photos on Net2 TV and called for thugs to beat him up.

“But for Kennedy Agyapong’s reckless and criminal conduct, nobody would have known the face of Ahmed, who was an undercover reporter of Tiger Eye working on BBC projects. Therefore, the post facto attempt to shift the blame on the professional conduct of Ahmed, cannot hold. Over the period, Kennedy Agyapong has tried strenuously to change the effect of his call for retribution against Ahmed by saying his comments were location-bound, i.e., presence at Net 2 premises. We quote his comments verbatim here to prove how deceitful Kennedy Agyapong is – “yes, that is him, Ahmed, he lives at Madina…wherever you see him beat him up… I will pay for the cost”. Clearly, Kennedy Agyapong was rallying support for the lynching of Ahmed without any restriction.”

The family further emphasized that the lack of remorse and defence tactics exhibited by the MP indicate that there will be no justice if Mr. Agyapong is elected president in the 2024 general elections.

“By his lack of remorse and the frantic defence of his conduct, the family is doubtful that Ahmed would ever get justice under a misfortune where Kennedy Agyapong becomes the president of Ghana. We are also disappointed that, to date, the Police has not made any progress on the matter. At minimum, we expect the Police to look into the crime of aiding and abetting, and threats of harm where there is plentiful of evidence, all of which was reported to them on a couple of occasions by Ahmed Suale.”

