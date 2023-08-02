ModernGhana logo
EPCG Zone One Church Choirs Union climax their 2023 Biannual rally at Ave Dzalele

By Evans Attah Akangla || Contributor
The Zone One Church Choirs Union of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) has on Sunday July 30 climaxed their biannual church choirs rally at Ave Dzalele in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region.

The three days programme which was on the theme; "Revive Us again O lord, Heal and Restore Us As Choirs!!" was aimed at spiritual empowerment of the members and intellectual impactations which could hold the union firm in discharging their staworships in evangelism through singing.

The three days event started on Friday July 28, took participants through prayers and revival, health screening, biblical quiz competitions and choral concert among others.

Mr. Christian Dzah, the Zonal President said the celebration also form part of their activities to preach and evangelize through singing, share ideas and mobilized funds to support the development and growth of the union.

According to him, besides the spiritual empowerment the union has also collaborates with Mater Ecclesia Hospital from Sokode Gbogame in organizing health screening and education for the participant on diabetes and hypertension which had 286 persons benefitted.

He revealed that the union has already purchased and started hiring canopies to raise money to enable the union support some of the young ones in the various groups to bridge the financial gaps which is dragging and scaring more people from joining the choir at the various congregation.

The Zonal President also made mention plans to groom and establish young choristers to serve as backup to ensure continues growth and sustainability of the zone.

The Presbytery facilitator Rev. Emmanuel Matthew Moh who delivered the days sermons at the thanks giving service on the theme; "Search for the hidden treasure" asked the members to be dedicated to service at all times and fight a common goal to revive the church and the schools.

The facilitator charged the participants to be very dynamic in achieving their set goals and should remember to let go off the past events and lifestyles that affected their progress.

At the close of the three days programmes Eighteen individuals Choir groups participated in the rally

Certificates of recognition and honour were awarded to the winners in the quiz competitions and some dedicated members from the various Choral groups.

