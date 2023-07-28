The Hunger Project Ghana launches new vision and mission

The Hunger Project has launched a new era of transformation with the adoption of new Vision and Mission Statements.

The launch marks a key milestone in its quest to create a world without hunger by facilitating individual and collective action to transform the system of inequality that create hunger and causes it to persist.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday 27th July at Holiday Inn in Accra, Mr. Samuel Afrane, the Country Director of The Hunger Project (THP) Ghana said THP has worked towards wards ending world hunger by pioneering sustainable, grassroots, women-centered strategies and advocated for the widespread adoption in countries throughout the world.

He underscored that the new Vision and Mission create a future that belongs to everyone- where hunger is not created in the first place and no longer tolerated.

"It is a future of peace, where humanity lives in harmony with our natural environment, and where every human being is recognized, valued, included, and belongs. The launch of these statements provides a new lens and an opportunity for us in The Hunger Project to evolve our ways of working, with new programs, new areas of thought leadership, and new opportunities for active participation. And, of course, we will co-create all of that in collaboration with our community partners and our stakeholders.

"Since our founding in 1977, the world has made significant progress in many areas, like maternal and child mortality, public health, and nutrition. From 2005 to 2018, the number of undernourished people dropped by more than 200 million while the population continued to rise. But today we face the stark reality that, after decades of progress in reducing hunger, the trend has reversed. Hunger has been getting worse due to the effects of climate change, conflict, global inequality, and the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are now at higher numbers than we were in 2005, with 828 million people undernourished — without sufficient food to lead a healthy, productive life," he stated.

Mr. Samuel Afrane said, so far THP has supported 45 Epicenters across 33 Districts in five regions pursuing integrated social and economic development. 23 out of the 45 Epicenters are on self-reliance.

"In the Eastern Region alone, THP constructed 38 CHPS Compounds, which is about half the stock of operational Rural Clinics in the region. THP's activities have directly benefitted over 350,000 Ghanaians living in $42 rural communities. We have trained over 2,500 volunteers to lead their communities in the development of agriculture, health and nutrition, education, women empowerment, microfinance and livelihoods development, and engagement with Local government. The volunteers serve as extension agents and community educators," he said.

Mr. Samuel Afrane continued, "More importantly, we educate the rural communities to change their mindsets or thinking from the state of resignation or "I can't do" to the state of self-reliance or "I can do".

"Moreover, the gender gap in food insecurity between women and men is widening – women and girls continue to bear the brunt of hunger. This is all despite our effective work (and the work of many others) in communities around the world, where people are thriving and creating better lives for themselves and their families," he added.

Mr. Samuel Afrane is of the view that by addressing the root causes of hunger and mobilizing communities, we can transform systems and create sustainable change.