CHASS assures of commitment to curb bullying, indiscipline in schools

President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Rev. Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere, has assured that they will do whatever they have to do in accordance with the schools rules and regulations to ensure discipline among students and curb bullying in schools.

He stated that schools have rules and regulations which are made known to the students during their orientation when they come to the schools.

“We as CHASS members will do what we are supposed to do according to the school rules and regulations. I will also suggest that the media should have copies of the rules and regulations so that when someone complains to you that the child has been sanctioned, you can educate the person on the prescribed sanctions for the offenses committed by the student before even calling the headteacher” he told Johnnie Hughes on 3FM Sunrise.

“When students come to school, they go through orientation and we read everything to them and they sign to it. But when students go wrong and we apply the rules, then you see the headmaster being bashed as if he is the most wicked person in the whole world and you see parents in the media insulting and some family members coming to attack the teacher and the school” he lamented.

In the case of the viral video in which a student of Adisadel College is being violently assaulted by another student in the dormitory, the CHASS President told 3FM that “I see this to be bullying in the highest order and in a very sharp manner, this one calls for a dismissal instantly and then be reported to the police”.

“For CHASS we are so sad and we are really not happy about what happened in Adisadel College and we condemn it in all uncertain terms” he bemoaned.

He admonished fellow head teachers to immediately report such instances to the police and then use the school internal systems to deal with it.

Rev Fr. Sekyere further urged school authorities to regularly counsel students and also remind them of the school’s rules and regulations.

He mentioned that the Director General of Ghana Education Service (GES) has hinted that the new code of conduct for students would be made available to the schools very soon.

The CHASS President again expressed the need for all stakeholders to sit around the table to comprehensively discuss these issues to find how they can collectively and effectively solve the challenges of indiscipline and bullying in schools.

