Adisadel College assault: GES begins investigation for action

25.07.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has responded to a video of an Adisadel College student beating a colleague making the rounds on social media.

According to the statement released by GES, it is deeply concerned and condemns the barbaric act of violence in schools.

The statement indicates appropriate measures have been taken to swiftly deal with the issue.

“The attention of the Management of Ghana Education Service has been drawn to a disturbing video of assault involving two students of Adisadel College being circulated on social media.

“Management is deeply concerned and condemns this barbaric acts of violence in our schools. We applaud the school authorities for taking swift action to suspend the culprit pending further investigation.

“Management has directed the Regional Director of Education to liaise with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate for appropriate action.

“Ghana Education Service assures the general public that we are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country,” signed by head of public relations unit Cassandra Twum.