Ghana to deploy DAB+ in August to address radio frequency constraints

Ghana to deploy DAB+ in August to address radio frequency constraints
1 HOUR AGO

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that Ghana will in August commence the deployment of a Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) trial in Accra and Kumasi.

The latest version of Digital Audio Broadcasting, also known as DAB+ will address radio frequency constraints in the country.

FM stations involved in the trial in August will be heard simultaneously in Accra and Kumasi.

"Ghana will deploy the latest version of DAB, that is DAB+. This trial positions Ghana as the first country in West Africa and the fourth in Africa to deploy DAB.

"The trial commences in August 2023," parts of a release from the NCA said on Sunday, July 23.

With severe constraints on FM radio frequencies in major Ghanaian cities, DAB offers a solution to expand coverage and cater to the growing demand for sound broadcasting services.

The upcoming trial will allow more stations to share the same frequency channel and transmitter thereby enhancing energy and frequency efficiency.

In the trial, 18 existing FM stations in Accra and Kumasi will share the same frequency channel to deliver DAB services.

Through the deployment of DAB+, the general public will be able to select stations by searching for the names of the stations instead of memorising their frequencies.

Find more in the release from the NCA below:
DIGITAL AUDIO BROADCASTING (DAB) TRIAL KICKS OFF IN ACCRA AND KUMASI IN AUGUST 2023

Accra, Sunday, 23th July, 2023: The National Communications Authority (NCA) is pleased to announce the commencement of a Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) trial in Accra and Kumasi. FM stations involved in this trial will be heard simultaneously in Accra and Kumasi.

DAB ushers in a new era of radio broadcasting, harnessing digital signals to deliver enhanced sound quality, expanded station choices and interactive features. Overcoming the limitation of traditional analogue FM radio, DAB promises a transformative and engaging listening experience.

Ghana will deploy the latest version of DAB, that is DAB+. This trial positions Ghana as the first country in West Africa and the fourth in Africa to deploy DAB.

The trial commences in August 2023. Benefits of DAB 1. Overcoming Frequency Constraints: With severe constraints on FM radio frequencies in major Ghanaian cities, DAB offers a solution to expand coverage and cater for the growing demand for sound broadcasting services.

2. Improved Reception Quality: DAB utilises digital signals, mitigating interference and delivering superior audio quality compared to traditional analogue FM radio.

3. Efficient Spectrum Usage: DAB allows more stations to share the same frequency channel and transmitter thereby enhancing energy and frequency efficiency. In this trial, 18 existing FM stations in Accra and Kumasi will share the same frequency channel to deliver DAB services.

4. Enhanced Interactive Services: In comparison to FM, DAB allows the transmission of metadata such as text and images for the following – service and programme information, emergency warnings, news, weather and traffic information.

5. Ease of Selecting DAB stations to listen: Consumers are able to select DAB stations by searching for the names of the stations instead of memorising their frequencies.

The NCA will endeavour to keep the general public informed about this initiative.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Page: EricNanaYawKwafo

