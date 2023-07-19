ModernGhana logo
Covid-19 frontline workers in Mampong Ashanti receive presidential award

By Emmanuel Wiafe || Obuasi Municipal, ISD
The President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has honoured 34 Health and Environmental Health Service workers in the Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The recipients, according to the President, are health practitioners who distinguished themselves during the peak period of the Covid-19 pandemic and were found in the frontline fighting against the virus in the country.

The presentation of certificates of recognition was done on behalf of the President by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Thomas Appiah Kubi who congratulated the recipients for their selfless dedication to the Municipality despite the fear that engulfed the world during the Covid-19 era.

Addressing the gathering at the forecourt of the Mampong Municipal Assembly, Mr. Appiah Kubi also expressed his deepest gratitude to institutions, religious bodies, market women and traders as well as drivers’ unions and the people of Mampong for their high sense of adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols and measures.

He said even though some of the measures the Assembly and the government took were not too pleasant, people adapted and comported themselves to ensure full compliance.

He added that that positive response by the people to adhere to the measures contributed in no small measure to enable the municipality record few Covid-19 cases with no deaths.

On his part, the Municipal Health Director, Mr. Danso Yeboah assured that the Health workers would continue to be resolute to provide continued dedicated services at any given time even in any serious difficult situation like Covid-19.

Nana Boahene Anantuo Abobono also known as Nana Sarfo Kantanka, who represented Mamponghene, Daasebre Dr. Osei Bonsu II as Chairman for the occasion, called on all citizens of Mampong to continue to remain strong as one people and maintain the spirit of unity of purpose so as to be able conquer any problem that could slow down the overall progress and development of the Mampong Municipality.

