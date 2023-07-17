Asunafo North MP hands-over new ward to Goaso Gov’t Hospital

17.07.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo North, Evans Opoku Bobbie, has inaugurated an ultra-modern male and female ward at the Goaso Government Hospital in Goaso in the Ahafo region.

Each of the rooms in the facility has a bed, plasma television and a modern place of convenience to help in the fast recovery of patients who may be admitted there.

Inaugurating the new ward, valued at several thousands of Ghana cedis, Mr. Opoku Bobbie, who is also the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, reiterated his commitment at helping to address some of the health challenges facing the people of the area.

This, he said, explains why he is currently facilitating the provision of several health facilities in various parts of the Asunafo North constituency to cushion the lives of his constituents.

Other health projects

He mentioned the construction of a 40-bed polyclinic at Mim, similar facilities and nurses’ quarters at Fawohoyeden, Akrodie, Ayumso and Mensah-krom and several other communities in the area.

He advised the people to continue to give their unflinching support to the NPP government to enable it to continue with its good works.

The Ahafo Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Kwabena Boakye Boateng, commended Mr. Opoku Bobbie for having his constituents at heart and executing various developmental projects for them.

He wondered why all these projects, which are serving the people well, have not been properly documented and published for all to see.

Infectious Disease Centre

The Deputy Minister later inspected work on the construction of an Infectious Disease Centre located at the premises of the Goaso Government Hospital.

The facility, which is about 90% complete, is among the 16 Infectious Disease Centres being constructed by government in all the regions as part of a comprehensive plan to effectively deal with the outbreak of such diseases.

The Deputy Minister told the media, after the inspection tour, that contrary to claims by a section of the populace that the government misused the COVID-19 funds, government rather used the funds judiciously.