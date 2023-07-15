ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.07.2023 Poem

A Poem for Hannah: Sweet Angel

By Yidana Waterz
A Poem for Hannah: Sweet Angel
15.07.2023 LISTEN

Today is your birthday
A remembrance of what will never be forgotten
I'm here mourning again without volition
I strive to outdo myself in your honour
I will make you proud
I already did and I will do in essence
There is much meaning to our love
And memories of you created are in my heart

Dead woman in my living room
Who won't cry for losing you?
In clasping your heart I lost it
Manku always asks, "Waterz, where is mummy?"
Pumaya is dead and Manku is screaming, "Waterz, don't let him die"...
Through you my battles are vanquished
Memories of solace and afflictions
Time just disappeared with a long distance
Whose food am I eating for dinner?

I sober each time I reminisce our love which is volitional
What am I to say or do again? 
The scars won't heal forever
My eyes too dehydrated to cry tears
My mouth in constant shivers to tell lies
My voice shakes in a loud silence
In all I summon courage to live
I examine other beauties but none has your heart
I'm not single since I still have you

Life is a mist and...
The wounds from your journey are still open
Like a soured broth laced with sorrows and tears
Yet I'm strut with the idea of your renaissance
Your name will never stop blazing
Because you have me but who do they have?
Your memory is eternal

#WaterzYidana #Writer #Author #Activist....

Top Stories

16 hours ago

Imagine nurses abandoning duties to support colleagues in court – Sulemana Braimah jabs Minority Imagine nurses abandoning duties to support colleagues in court – Sulemana Braim...

16 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa MFWA NDC MPs' decision to boycott Parliament over Assin North MP 'utterly untenable' ...

16 hours ago

HON. EDWARD OWUSU Atebubu-Amantin MCE attacked by NPP goons

16 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Gov’t announces another Debt Exchange Programme to kick-start economic growth

18 hours ago

We havent given up— Barker-Vormawor after revoking impeachment petition against Jean Mensa, deputies ‘We haven’t given up’— Barker-Vormawor after revoking impeachment petition again...

18 hours ago

LGBTQ+ Bill: Big lawyers are gay in this country; if they wont speak out who am I to do advocacy – Martin Kpebu LGBTQ+ Bill: Big lawyers are gay in this country; if they won’t speak out who am...

21 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, pictured at a meeting with the World Bank delegation Bawumia discusses Ghana’s energy sector-related challenges with World Bank

21 hours ago

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee UG hostel fees outrageous, national conversation on student accommodation needed...

21 hours ago

Eii Bawumia; what do you mean by 'you will come with your own vision as president' – Kwesi Pratt Eii Bawumia; what do you mean by 'you will come with your own vision as presiden...

21 hours ago

Two rival labour unions clash at UDS for powers Two rival labour unions clash at UDS for powers

Just in....
body-container-line