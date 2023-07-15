A Poem for Hannah: Sweet Angel

15.07.2023 LISTEN

Today is your birthday

A remembrance of what will never be forgotten

I'm here mourning again without volition

I strive to outdo myself in your honour

I will make you proud

I already did and I will do in essence

There is much meaning to our love

And memories of you created are in my heart

Dead woman in my living room

Who won't cry for losing you?

In clasping your heart I lost it

Manku always asks, "Waterz, where is mummy?"

Pumaya is dead and Manku is screaming, "Waterz, don't let him die"...

Through you my battles are vanquished

Memories of solace and afflictions

Time just disappeared with a long distance

Whose food am I eating for dinner?

I sober each time I reminisce our love which is volitional

What am I to say or do again?

The scars won't heal forever

My eyes too dehydrated to cry tears

My mouth in constant shivers to tell lies

My voice shakes in a loud silence

In all I summon courage to live

I examine other beauties but none has your heart

I'm not single since I still have you

Life is a mist and...

The wounds from your journey are still open

Like a soured broth laced with sorrows and tears

Yet I'm strut with the idea of your renaissance

Your name will never stop blazing

Because you have me but who do they have?

Your memory is eternal

