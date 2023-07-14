ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wants Parliament to legalize organ donation and harvesting

Health Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wants Parliament to legalize organ donation and harvesting
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is urging Parliament to formulate a legal framework for organ donation and harvesting.

The KBTH has begun kidney transplantation, with two successful surgeries performed in July 2023.

Before the establishment of the transplantation program, patients had to choose between travelling abroad or remaining on dialysis at a cost of GHS 400 per session.

KBTH CEO Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah says transplantation is a more effective and cost-saving option that requires legislation.

“I am pleased that we have reached the point where, instead of bringing in foreign experts to perform the procedures, our local services are being used. And the areas for transplantation are not just limited to the kidney; we are also looking at liver transplant, cornea transplant, and other organs that can be transplanted.”

“Ultimately, we also need enabling legislation to ensure that this is supported. This will allow for more transplantations to take place, so that we can ensure that most patients are taken off dialysis. This will also result in significant cost savings for individuals and the country as a whole,” he stated.

The KBTH Kidney Transplantation Program is supported by the First Skyy Group, which is helping patients pay $21,000 per transplant.

First Skyy Group Executive Chairman Eric Seddy Kutortse said they were supporting the program because “The Bible tells us to have compassion for our fellow human beings. And furthermore, we have been fortunate to be in positions where we have been able to create wealth. We believe that this wealth should be used to support kingdom work and humanity.”

He therefore encouraged everyone to get involved and offer similar gestures, saying that “investing in humanity is the only way God will continue to bless us.”

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

The Dampare Must Go Leaked Tape Recording Is Diversionary For The Long Game The Dampare Must Go Leaked Tape Recording Is Diversionary For The Long Game

10 minutes ago

Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they cant do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo to IGP Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they can’t do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo...

1 hour ago

Pascal Mulegwa RFI Former minister and opposition MP found dead in Kinshasa

1 hour ago

Well activate other options if govt fails to halt TOR lease agreement – Minority We’ll activate other options if govt fails to halt TOR lease agreement – Minorit...

1 hour ago

My campaign against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng not personal, its parliamentary oversight – Ablakwa My campaign against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng not personal, its parliamentary ove...

1 hour ago

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wants Parliament to legalize organ donation and harvesting Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wants Parliament to legalize organ donation and harve...

1 hour ago

Media reports on ECOWAS court ruling on Agyapa deal a bit misleading – Dr Manteaw Media reports on ECOWAS court ruling on Agyapa deal a bit misleading – Dr Mantea...

1 hour ago

Court dismisses Rev. Kusi Boatengs case against Ablakwa, slapped with 10k Court dismisses Rev. Kusi Boateng’s case against Ablakwa, slapped with 10k

1 hour ago

Koforidua: Police probe death of OPASS student found with multiple knife wounds Koforidua: Police probe death of OPASS student found with multiple knife wounds

1 hour ago

Binduri Community Day SHS caterer to resume cooking after after receiving payment Binduri Community Day SHS caterer to resume cooking after after receiving paymen...

Just in....
body-container-line