Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wants Parliament to legalize organ donation and harvesting

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is urging Parliament to formulate a legal framework for organ donation and harvesting.

The KBTH has begun kidney transplantation, with two successful surgeries performed in July 2023.

Before the establishment of the transplantation program, patients had to choose between travelling abroad or remaining on dialysis at a cost of GHS 400 per session.

KBTH CEO Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah says transplantation is a more effective and cost-saving option that requires legislation.

“I am pleased that we have reached the point where, instead of bringing in foreign experts to perform the procedures, our local services are being used. And the areas for transplantation are not just limited to the kidney; we are also looking at liver transplant, cornea transplant, and other organs that can be transplanted.”

“Ultimately, we also need enabling legislation to ensure that this is supported. This will allow for more transplantations to take place, so that we can ensure that most patients are taken off dialysis. This will also result in significant cost savings for individuals and the country as a whole,” he stated.

The KBTH Kidney Transplantation Program is supported by the First Skyy Group, which is helping patients pay $21,000 per transplant.

First Skyy Group Executive Chairman Eric Seddy Kutortse said they were supporting the program because “The Bible tells us to have compassion for our fellow human beings. And furthermore, we have been fortunate to be in positions where we have been able to create wealth. We believe that this wealth should be used to support kingdom work and humanity.”

He therefore encouraged everyone to get involved and offer similar gestures, saying that “investing in humanity is the only way God will continue to bless us.”