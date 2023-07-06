Russia-Ukraine conflict: Rogue African leaders unwilling to give up power likely to seek Russia backing – Air Cdre Arko-Dadzie

Deputy Commandant for the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Air Commodore George Kweku Arko Dadzie has warned that the worst is yet to happen to Africa from the blowback of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Russia-Ukrainian conflict is an ongoing international conflict that witnessed a major escalation when Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had a negative impact on the region, causing a rapid-fire refugee crisis, unparalleled punitive measures on Russian’s economy, and a reorganisation of international alliances, including a refocused NATO.

The effects of the conflict are increasingly being felt on a global scale. As a result of intensifying sanctions, which has compelled the Kremlin to further review its relations with countries outside of Europe and the United States, African nations risk food shortages and unavailability of funds for energy projects.

Acknowledging that there could be more consequences, KAIPTC on Wednesday, July 5, hosted a seminar at its Centre on how the Russian-Ukrainian war affects Africa and how the effects can be dealt with.

Delivering an address to open the seminar, Air Cdre George Arko-Dadzie indicated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing impasse between Russia and the West threaten world peace.

He said it also has the potential to turn Russia into a fortress that will pursue an aggressive foreign policy in Africa and other weaker regions with an agenda to gain allies, markets, raw materials, and diversify its external relations.

“The isolation of Russia as a result of the punitive sanctions imposed by the West may negatively affect Africa in the form of rising prices for goods such as grains like wheat, oil, and fertilizer.

“We must also not forget that within the diplomatic arena Africa and Russia will likely face challenges in the near future,” the Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC said.

In his address, Air Cdre George Arko-Dadzie shared that among other things, rogue African leaders could also seek Russia backing to hold onto power, a move he insists will threaten the peace and security on the continent.

“The effect [of the Russia-Ukraine conflict] may also have some ramifications on African politics as similarly persecuted rogue African leaders who do not want to give up their positions as Heads of state may seek Russian backing, this will likely threaten the peace and security in the continent,” the Deputy Commandant said.

Air Cdre George Arko-Dadzie fears that in addition, Africa would likely see more instability and dissatisfaction as a result of its reliance on food and other imports from Russia and Ukraine.

In his concluding remarks, the Deputy Commandant noted that he hopes at the end of the deliberations, participants will come up with ideas and solutions to mitigate any future effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Africa.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the seminar, Dr. Emma Birikorang who is the Director of the Faculty of Academic and Research said she is confident that participants of the seminar will come up with needed interventions to alleviate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on Africa.

“If you look at the types of people we have invited, we have some of our development partners in the room, we have some of our core security actors in the room and so the importance of this is for them to have a broader knowledge about the crisis and what specific interventions can they put in place to mitigate the impact in the region,” Dr. Emma Birikorang shared.

Wednesday’s seminar had a participation of about 50 people made up of experts and practitioners drawn from the political, economic, and environmental science fields.

There were also students, civil society organizations, bilateral partners, and High Commissioners.

Meanwhile, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) to strengthen their collaboration and cooperation.

The MoU, which was signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will provide a framework for collaboration between the UNOAU and KAIPTC to support the African Union, its Regional and Economic Communities, Regional Mechanisms and Member States.

It will further strengthen the UN-AU-KAIPTC partnership in the areas of contributing to addressing peace and security on the African continent.