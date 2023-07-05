ModernGhana logo
11-year-old boy reportedly drowns in torrential rains at Anwomaso

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A class four pupil has met an untimely death after heavy running water swept her away at Anwomaso-High Tension in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The 11-year-old girl, Agatha Oforiwaaa, according to residents, was taken away by the running water after she slipped and fell on a huge bridge while playing in rain showers.

Speaking to this reporter, the uncle of the deceased, Opanin Agyei said the girl was pronounced dead at the Emena Hospital on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 after residents saw her body over 200 meters away from the accident scene and rushed her to the facility.

"Agatha and her friends were hovering around the vicinity when the torrential rains stopped on Tuesday evening so she was playing with some of her friends.

"We were told they were five friends playing but four of them came home and reported that Agatha had fell into the river, residents tried their best to locate her but all their efforts proved futile.

"We came back the next morning after chiefs in the area poured libation and found her body metres away,” he stated.

He noted that the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue of Emena Hospital.

