Dispatch rider killed in ghastly accident at Haatso

A dispatch rider lost his life in a ghastly accident along the Haatso-Atomic stretch in Accra on Monday.

The young rider was hit by a car which then dragged him and his motorcycle for a long distance.

Eyewitnesses say the rider fell off his bike after the collision and ended up trapped under the Honda Accord car.

The car went up in flames shortly after, trapping the rider and burning him beyond recognition.

The driver and occupants of the Accord car reportedly managed to escape unhurt before the fire engulfed the vehicle.

According to reports, the driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the dispatch rider trapped.

Social media blogger Sika Official who shared news of the tragic incident in a tweet on July 3, reported, "The driver who hit the rider fled the scene, leaving the tragic situation unresolved."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

