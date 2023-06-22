ModernGhana logo
Brother searching for body of his junior brother also drown in Owabi River at Atafoa

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Two brothers are reported dead after drowning in the Owabi River at Atafoa in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti following a torrential rainfall on Wednesday evening.

The two, Kwaku Aboagye, 40, and Kwame Asuman, 50, have been trapped under the river for several hours as residents in the area were finding it difficult to locate them under the water.

Reporting from the scene said security officers who rushed to the scene, including police officers, fire service officers and personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation NADMO were helpless as lack of life jackets and divers hampered their efforts to rescue the trapped men.

The Assembly member of Abrepo Electoral Area, Hon Daniel Acheampong said Kwaku Aboagye was the first to be swept away by the heavy flood.

He added that his family came to the river the next morning to find the body and so his elder brother, Kwame Asuman went into the river upon instructions of a priest.

The Assembly Member revealed that Kwame Asuman also got drowned in the full glare of the family members and the security officials.

The two have since gone missing in the river as of the time of filling this report.

