Anglogold Ashanti's Plastic Waste Management Program creates more jobs

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has hinted that it has implemented a robust and aggressive plastic waste management program in Obuasi.

The program which is being implemented in partnership with a local firm FY Plastic Enterprise has created 40 direct and indirect jobs in Obuasi.

Plastic waste remains one of the leading environmental challenges globally.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute globally whiles up to 5 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide every year. In total, half of all plastics produced are designed for single-use purposes- used just once and thrown away.

Delivering a speech at a durbar to mark the 2023 world environment day in Obuasi, the Senior Manager, Environment George Owusu- Ansah who represented the MD of AngloGold Ashanti said AGA believed in treating plastics as a valuable resource rather than waste.

He added that AngloGold Ashanti deems environmental sustainability as a cross-cutting theme hence has been included in each of the pillars in the plan.

"It is for this reason that we at AngloGold align with the theme for this year's world environment day “Beat Plastic Pollution”. This signifies a call on all and sundry to collectively find sustainable solutions to reducing, eradicating or finding innovative ways to produce, consume and dispose of plastics, especially single-use plastics to safeguard the environment," he added.

Speaking with the media at the sidelines of the program, the Obuasi Area Head of the Environmental Protection Agency Prempeh Adarkwa Yiadom said the office has partnered AngloGold Ashanti and GES to implement projects that are geared towards dealing with plastics waste in a bid to protect the environment.

He said the partnership has birthed a school beautification competition among basic schools in Obuasi. He said the project allows pupils of basic schools to make changes to their school's environment, to develop a heightened awareness of environmental issues surrounding the school community.

He stressed that before the durbar to climax activities for this year's world environment day, a quiz competition was held between Obuasi Secondary Technical Senior High School and Christ the King Catholic on the topic 'single use plastics should be banned to reduce plastic pollution'.

"As part of activities to mark the world environment day, we also came up with a waste segregation contest among the major markets if Obuasi. The idea was to encourage market women to segregate their waste which is mostly about sachet plastics, used bottled water containers at designated collection point."

Mr. Yiadom lauded AngloGold Ashanti for supporting activities for this year's celebration saying the partnership between EPA and AGAG will help in protecting the environment and dealing with all forms of environmental pollution.

World Environment Day is celebrated globally on June 5 every year. It is a day set aside by the United Nations (UN) to inspire worldwide awareness and action to protect the environment.