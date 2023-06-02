ModernGhana logo
Angry Gonja Youth besiege Yagbonwura’s palace; demand intervention in Daboya conflict

A group of Gonja youth has besieged the residence of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale, the Overlord of Gonja, demanding his intervention in the ongoing conflict between the Wasipe Traditional Area and a Mamprusi Chief over ownership of certain communities.

The youth insist that the Overlord should summon all Gonja warriors to Daboya to assist in resolving the dispute.

The youth accused the government of complicity in the conflict, alleging that the presence of police and military personnel in Daboya has resulted in the arrest and mistreatment of Chiefs and youth, effectively turning the town into a ghost town.

The conflict began on Thursday morning in Lukula when tensions between Gonjas and Mamprusis escalated over the ownership of the community.

Tragically, the confrontation has already resulted in the loss of one life and the destruction of numerous homes.

In response, Gonja chiefs from other Paramountcies have started mobilizing their warriors and are moving toward Daboya to show solidarity and potentially assist in resolving the dispute.

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, on Friday expressed deep regret and profound disappointment over the hostilities that have taken place between sections of the Gonja and Mamprusi communities.

Former President Mahama acknowledged the distressing impact of these conflicts, recognizing the significant damage caused and the lives tragically affected.

Mr Mahama in a Facebook post emphasized the urgent need for peaceful resolution and the restoration of harmony between the Gonja and Mamprusi communities.

He appealed for dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect among the stakeholders involved, urging them to prioritize peaceful coexistence and the preservation of lives and property.

—citinewsroom

