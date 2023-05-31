In Memory Of A Soul That Lives Solely In Our Soul

Ama Ata Aidoo
For the eighty-one years of your life, I thank the capital 'G' God
for giving you as our African literary god.
Who am I, an amateur poet of poor grammar
to write a tribute for an icon of African drama?
so elusive is it to write a threnody
for a literary luminary of artistic anthology.
When I think of how african Literature you did parachute
then am sorry for penning this my sour rhyme as your tribute.
Dr. Ennin, kindly borrow me thy poetic pen
that I may pen for one who had birthed literary works beyond ten
For years you anchored the voiceless
your empty pages were rented freely to the helpless
You carried the flag of African Literature high
your demise darkens our darkened sky.
The lines of your life erases today
but the life of your literary lines will forever lead our way
You gave your all
towards your literary call
though today your physical body fall
your literary legacy will forever be written on the wall.
We thought your ideas, we will each day hear
but you did remind us, No Sweetness Here
Fare thee well, a novelist of international recognition
we shall tell posterity of your rendition.
Poet-Shaddy