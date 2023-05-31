Celebrated Ghanaian author Ama Ata Aidoo confirmed dead

31.05.2023 LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian writer, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo has been confirmed dead.

The writer died in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The family of the esteemed literary icon announced her demise.

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, known for her exceptional contributions to African literature, bid farewell after a brief illness.

Her passing leaves a void in the literary world, as she touched the hearts and minds of readers worldwide with her insightful and thought-provoking works.

The acclaimed writer, born on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, Ghana, achieved international recognition for her novel “Our Sister Killjoy” and her play “Anowa.”

Prof. Aidoo’s literary prowess extended beyond the boundaries of fiction, encompassing poetry, drama, and essays.

Her works tackled diverse themes, including gender roles, African identity, and post-colonialism, resonating with readers across generations.

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo’s contributions to the literary landscape have been widely celebrated, earning her numerous accolades throughout her career.

She received the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best Book in Africa for her novel “Changes” in 1992.

Additionally, she was honored with the prestigious Ghanatta Award for Literature in 2018, recognizing her enduring impact on Ghanaian and African literature.

Beyond her writing, Prof. Aidoo was an educator and advocate for women’s empowerment.

She served as a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana and was actively involved in promoting education and the arts in her country.

As news of her passing spreads, tributes pour in from fellow writers, scholars, and admirers of her work. Many recognize Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo as a trailblazer who fearlessly challenged societal norms and opened doors for African women writers.

Her literary legacy will continue to inspire and shape the literary landscape for years to come.

The family of Prof. Aidoo requests privacy during this time of mourning, as they prepare to bid their final farewell to a beloved relative and celebrate the indelible mark she left on the world of literature.