ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Father slapped life imprisonment for defiling 8-year-old daughter

Social News Suleiman Usman, the convicted father
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Suleiman Usman, the convicted father

In a landmark ruling, a Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Nigeria has sentenced a 42-year-old man, Suleiman Usman to life imprisonment for defiling his eight-year-old daughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi convicted and sentenced Usman after finding him guilty of the offence, which contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, a Nigeria-based Punch Newspaper reports.

During the trial, the prosecution called four witnesses, including the eight-year-old victim, the Investigative Police Officer, the defendant’s wife (mother of the victim), and a medical doctor from Mirabel Centre.

The victim identified the convict as her father and narrated to the court how he defiled her repeatedly and warned her not to inform her mother.

She later told her teacher, who was close to her mother.

The defendant’s wife stated in her testimony that she went to her daughter’s school teacher to help her get information on why her daughter was not walking properly.

Usman, in his testimony, told the court that his wife lied against him because he wanted to relocate her to the village.

Justice Oshodi described Usman’s heinous act as taboo, animalistic, and cruel, saying, “Sulaiman Usman, what sexual pleasure did you want from your biological daughter? What you have done is taboo. It is animalistic and cruel. It is unacceptable, and you must be punished."

“Accordingly, I sentence you, Sulaiman Usman, to life imprisonment. Your name shall be registered as a sex offender in the Lagos State Sexual Offenders’ Register,” he pronounced.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the second charge against the convict, as the victim did not testify to the second charge related to her defilement.

However, on the first count, the court held that the survivor’s testimony corroborated that of the medical doctor.

The state government had arraigned Usman on two counts of defilement, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He was first arraigned before Justice Sybil Nwaka in October 2019 before the judge was elevated to the Court of Appeal, and the case file was reassigned to Justice Oshodi.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Daniel Domelevoleft, Samuel Bryan Buabengmiddle and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Domelevo’s removal: Akufo-Addo wasn’t wrong, he followed Atta Mills’ precedent –...

50 minutes ago

Supreme Court ruling: Domelevo won't find it simple to return— Senanu Supreme Court ruling: Domelevo won't find it simple to return— Senanu

2 hours ago

Lets work together for peace in Bawku – Bawumia Let’s work together for peace in Bawku – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Suleiman Usman, the convicted father Father slapped life imprisonment for defiling 8-year-old daughter

2 hours ago

IMF conditions: Concentrate on the political class and live organised labour alone —Prof Gyampo advises govt IMF conditions: Concentrate on the political class and live organised labour alo...

2 hours ago

EC to hold Assin North by-election on June 27 EC to hold Assin North by-election on June 27

4 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo must respect the law – Domelevo reacts to Supreme Court ruling on forced leave President Akufo-Addo must respect the law – Domelevo reacts to Supreme Court rul...

4 hours ago

IMFs economic growth projections for Ghana unambitiously low – IEA IMF’s economic growth projections for Ghana ‘unambitiously low’ – IEA

4 hours ago

The law used by Akufo-Addo to imposed restrictions on Ghanaians during covid-19 pandemic unconstitutional — Supreme Court The law used by Akufo-Addo to imposed restrictions on Ghanaians during covid-19 ...

4 hours ago

Youre a coward who chooses to criticise your party privately – Gyampo takes on Kwadaso MP You’re a ‘coward’ who chooses to criticise your party privately – Gyampo takes o...

Latest: News
body-container-line