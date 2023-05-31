ModernGhana logo
What do you need top EC officials’ CVs for? – Manasseh Azure quizzes Akufo-Addo

Investigative journalist and Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni has raised concerns over a memo to top officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) requesting their Curricula Vitae (CVs).

The memo, dated May 29, 2023 was signed by the Director of Human Resource, Samuel D. Boadu. It stated that the Office of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is requesting the CVs of Senior Management of State Agencies starting from a Director and above.

“This comes to inform you that the Office of the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has requested for the Curricula Vitae of Senior Management of State Agencies from Director and above,” it reads in part.

In a tweet on Tuesday, May 30, Mr. Mannaseh questioned the motive behind the action, asking, "What does the Office of the President need the CVs of top EC officials for?"

The independence of the EC is enshrined in the constitution. It is expected to discharge their duties without fear or favor.

The request for the CVs of top officials of the Commission has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the motive behind it.

Some have speculated that it could be an attempt to identify officials who may not be aligned with the government's agenda and replace them with individuals who are more favorable to the government.

