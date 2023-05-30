ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘We’re committed’ — Ghana Education Service commemorates 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day

Education Were committed — Ghana Education Service commemorates 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) joined the rest of the world to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day, an annual event that seeks to promote good menstrual health and hygiene for girls and women.

In a ceremony held at the GNAT hall on Friday, May 26, government officials, NGOs, and development partners stressed the need for all stakeholders to be committed to providing access to proper menstrual care and information for girls.

The event was held under the theme "We Are Committed."

"We are committed to creating a Ghana where every girl and woman have access to good menstrual health and hygiene," read a tweet from GES on Tuesday, May 30.

Regional, district and school level activities also took place to mark the day and raise awareness of menstruation and hygiene.

"All relevant stakeholders and the general public need to be committed to issues relating to menstruation," the GES tweet added.

Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to break taboos and empower girls by providing them with the facilities, information and services needed to manage their periods with dignity.

Improving access to menstrual hygiene can help boost school attendance for girls and allow them to achieve their full potential.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

'If wasn't God, I would've fire gun shot at Disciplinary Committee members — Alhaji Grusah furious at GFA ruling 'If wasn't God, I would've fire gun shot at Disciplinary Committee members’ — Al...

54 minutes ago

We use 'fose' diapers, toilet rolls during menses' — Girls reveal as Mace NGO supplies free sanitary pads We use 'fose' diapers, toilet rolls during menses' — Girls reveal as Mace NGO su...

1 hour ago

Leave office with the sanctity of our Electoral Commission intact – Prof Gyampo to Akufo-Addo Leave office with the sanctity of our Electoral Commission intact – Prof Gyampo ...

2 hours ago

Mustapha Gbande NDC will win Assin North by-election if NPP does not engage in vote-buying again...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: I wont campaign on anybodys records; Im coming with my own message – Kwadwo Poku NPP flagbearer race: I won’t campaign on anybody’s records; I’m coming with my o...

2 hours ago

Media houses to get 15 years imprisonment for advertising unaccredited programmes — Tertiary Education Commission Media houses to get 15 years imprisonment for advertising unaccredited programme...

2 hours ago

Agorkedzi: Another tidal waves destruction kills one Agorkedzi: Another tidal waves destruction kills one

2 hours ago

Bawumia receives nomination forms to join NPP flagbearer race Bawumia receives nomination forms to join NPP flagbearer race

3 hours ago

85 students suspended indefinitely over Koforidua SECTECH and New Juaben SHS clash 85 students suspended indefinitely over Koforidua SECTECH and New Juaben SHS cla...

3 hours ago

Anglogold mine incident: Soldiers deployed to restore calm in Obuasi Anglogold mine incident: Soldiers deployed to restore calm in Obuasi

Latest: News
body-container-line