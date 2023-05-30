‘We’re committed’ — Ghana Education Service commemorates 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day

The Ghana Education Service (GES) joined the rest of the world to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day, an annual event that seeks to promote good menstrual health and hygiene for girls and women.

In a ceremony held at the GNAT hall on Friday, May 26, government officials, NGOs, and development partners stressed the need for all stakeholders to be committed to providing access to proper menstrual care and information for girls.

The event was held under the theme "We Are Committed."

"We are committed to creating a Ghana where every girl and woman have access to good menstrual health and hygiene," read a tweet from GES on Tuesday, May 30.

Regional, district and school level activities also took place to mark the day and raise awareness of menstruation and hygiene.

"All relevant stakeholders and the general public need to be committed to issues relating to menstruation," the GES tweet added.

Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to break taboos and empower girls by providing them with the facilities, information and services needed to manage their periods with dignity.

Improving access to menstrual hygiene can help boost school attendance for girls and allow them to achieve their full potential.