C/R: Yutong Bus collides with fuel tanker in deadly crash at Gomoa; 16 people dead

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

There has been a car crash at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa to Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

The accident has claimed the lives of as many as 16 passengers.

Meanwhile, 20 others have sustained various degrees of injuries and have been rushed to the hospital.

The accident involved a Yutong bus travelling from Liberia to Liberia Camp with passengers near Budumburam with a fuel tanker.

According to information gathered, the accident occurred on Tuesday dawn when a fully packed Yutong bus crashed into a fuel tanker owned by Goodness Energy.

The driver of the Yutong Bus who is alleged to have been sleeping lost control of his steering when the bus reached Gomoa Okyereko. The bus veered from its lane and crashed into the fuel tanker on the other lane.

Thanks to the intervention of officers of the Ghana Police Service and the National Fire Service, the 20 critically injured persons have been sent to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary where they are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 16 deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

