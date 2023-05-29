ModernGhana logo
UGBS alumni donate medical supplies to university health services

Education UGBS alumni donate medical supplies to university health services
Some alumni from the 2020 graduating class of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) have donated medical supplies worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the University of Ghana Health Services.

The donation, which was to give back to their alma mater, consists of 15 digital blood pressure monitors, 7 pulse oximeters and 10 infrared thermometers.

The medical equipment will help boost the capacity of the University of Ghana Health Services to provide quality healthcare to students and staff on campus.

The news was shared on the official Twitter account of the University of Ghana on Monday, May 29.

"Some alumni from the 2020-year group of University of Ghana Business School, who obtained scholarships to further their education abroad, have donated medical supplies to the University Health Services," the tweet read.

“They presented 15 Digital Blood Pressure machines, 7 Pulse Oximeters, and 10 Temperature Guns,” the tweet added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
