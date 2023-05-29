UGBS alumni donate medical supplies to university health services

Some alumni from the 2020 graduating class of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) have donated medical supplies worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the University of Ghana Health Services.

The donation, which was to give back to their alma mater, consists of 15 digital blood pressure monitors, 7 pulse oximeters and 10 infrared thermometers.

The medical equipment will help boost the capacity of the University of Ghana Health Services to provide quality healthcare to students and staff on campus.

The news was shared on the official Twitter account of the University of Ghana on Monday, May 29.

