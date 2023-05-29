Christ Apostolic University College to introduce Nursing and Midwifery programmes as 262 students graduate

The Christ Apostolic University College (CAUC) has held its 8th graduation ceremony at the school's campus in Kumasi for a total of 262 students in various fields of study.

Out of the total 262 graduands, 150 completed Bachelor's Degrees from various disciplines, 77 with Diplomas and 35 received certificates in their various fields of study.

Addressing the graduands on Saturday, May 28, 2023, the President of CAUC, Professor Clement Somuah congratulated the grandaunts for their dedication, courage and commitment in completing the academic year.

Professor Somuah again urged them to pay critical attention to issues of integrity, selflessness, emotional intelligence and the ability to work with the meagre resources available to them as they go out on the job market.

"The values of the University besides academic work; Discipline, Integrity, Excellence, Hard work and Faith in God will ensure that you move away from the lackadaisical and the business as usual attitudes which have deprived our nation of the needed quality workforce,” he said.

Having been instilled with the tenets of excellence, discipline, integrity, commitment and faith in God, Prof Somuah said the University is confident the graduates will deliver on their mandates and contribute to the development agenda of the nation.

Progress and development

Addressing the congregants at the ceremony, Professor Somuah expressed joy that the school had made great strides in training students to excel in various careers including computerized accounting, Business Management Theology among others.

He added that the school was collaborating with various health facilities to begin training students in health sciences.

He disclosed that the University is planning to introduce Nursing and Midwifery programmes within the next two years.

The University, according to the professor is also aiming at introducing postgraduate degree programmes in all schools in the next two years.

Professor Somuah emphasized the university will expand its infrastructure to accommodate more students for the next two years in order to make their plans materialise.

Appreciation

Professor Clement Somuah took the opportunity to thank the leadership and staff of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) for their continuous support of the school.

"The Chancellor of CAUC, Apostle Samuel Amponsah and the Executive Council of CACI have been very instrumental in providing financial and spiritual support for the University College.

"As managers of the university, we will forever be grateful to our leaders for their sterling leadership in making sure the University gets all the support it needs," he emphasised.