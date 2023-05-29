ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

B/R: Banda District Security Council convenes emergency meeting over boat disaster

Social News BR: Banda District Security Council convenes emergency meeting over boat disaster
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Banda District Security Council in the Bono Region is expected to meet the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), today, May 29, following the drowning incident recorded in the area.

One person lost her life after a boat she was on capsized on the Black Volta. The incident involved seven persons. Two have been treated and discharged while one person is receiving treatment.

In an interview with Citi News, the Banda NADMO Director, Basharu Adams Alhassan said the meeting is aimed at discussing how life jackets can be procured for persons living in island communities.

“We will be having a meeting with the District Security Council so that we will know how to monitor these people because some of them are there without life jackets. We have written letters to Bui Authoirty and the NADMO headquarters, so we are having an emergency meeting to have a common decision toward getting support to get some life jackets to distribute to them because since they are there, you can’t stop them from being there, we have to monitor them.”

Mr. Alhassan in an interview on the day of the accident [Saturday, May 27], blamed the unavailability of life jackets for the accident.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We won't call off strike until govt meets our demands – JUSAG We won't call off strike until govt meets our demands – JUSAG

3 hours ago

Support my economic reforms — Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians Support my economic reforms — Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

3 hours ago

1,462 Covid-19 deaths recorded as at 15 May – Akufo-Addo 1,462 Covid-19 deaths recorded as at 15 May – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Covid-19 has passed, we can shake hands, hug, visit, no longer wear masks – Akufo-Addo Covid-19 has passed, we can shake hands, hug, visit, no longer wear masks – Akuf...

3 hours ago

KTI to recall over 500 students sent home for misconduct KTI to recall over 500 students sent home for misconduct

3 hours ago

IMF deal will not immediately end our economic challenge—Akufo-Addo IMF deal will not immediately end our economic challenge—Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Covid-19: Currently we don't have any critical case in Ghana — Akufo-Addo Covid-19: Currently we don't have any critical case in Ghana — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Covid-19: This too has passed — Akufo-Addo Covid-19: This too has passed — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Full text Akufo-Addos address on Covid-19, IMF programme [Full text] Akufo-Addo’s address on Covid-19, IMF programme

3 hours ago

Covid19 pandemic: Bawumia was my reliable source of support in the darkest, most trying moments – Akufo-Addo Covid19 pandemic: Bawumia was my reliable source of support in the darkest, most...

Latest: News
body-container-line